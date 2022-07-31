Gonsalves warns party supporters about Imperialism and its Agents

Unity Labour Party leader Dr Ralph Gonsalves warned his supporters against falling victim to imperialism.

At his party’s 25th convention, on Sunday. Gonsalves reminded supporters that one of the objectives of the ULP is to preserve the unity of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“The only political party that sought the dismemberment of St Vincent and the Grenadines was the NDP under James Mitchell when they sought independence for the Grenadines. They never denied it. It is still on record. We reaffirm as we did then the preservation of our country’s unity”.

“Our foreign policy defends our national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and when the neo-colonialists and imperialists try to separate us from those things, we must remain focused. We must never allow this party to become an apologist for neocolonialism or imperialism, and we can’t allow them to divide us”.

“Our defence of Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Taiwan’s independence and sovereignty is not just for so, it’s in our DNA. It is a noise in our blood and an echo in our bones. Those who wish to do otherwise are free to do so. As a party, we stand by our principles”.

According to Gonsalves, who will lead the party in the 2025 elections, imperialism is harming supporters, and they should remain vigilant.

“Let me tell you what imperialism is doing to you. They give money to NGOs. This is not about friends of the ULP or friends of the people. There are some organizations whose leaders are dedicated to overthrowing the ULP government. It is imperialism that gives them money, and sometimes they suck in one or two of you into it unwittingly.”

“After all, who could object to saving turtles, who could object to uplifting culture? Why do they not give money to Quammie and the drummers? Why do they give it to a whole set of people whose main objective is to bring down the ULP government and to put the NDP in power? Watch out for it, I warn you”.

Gonsalves warned supporters not to use social media to voice their disagreements.

“As soon as any of you go on Facebook and in your anger say that you can’t get your way inside of a constituency council meeting, the next morning you’re getting a telephone call or you’re getting a visit to join a group to deal with culture or to save turtle, save culture, is Friday they want to save”.

“This is the mode of operation of imperialism and neocolonialism in all countries worldwide. It’s like how Cuba gave me the highest honour, the Jose Marti award, and Nicaragua gave me the Sandino award, is now imperialism giving the NGOs money. The problem is that they do not like countries, or governments that stand up for sovereignty, independence, non-interference, and non-intervention in our internal affairs”.

“In order to fight the NDP, neocolonialism, imperialism, hunger, and illiteracy, you must keep your fists folded”, Gonsalves said.

In SVG, Gonsalves told supporters that nobody lives in fear because the government has strengthened democratic institutions. He says, these institutions may not function perfectly, but they are fundamental.

Gonsalves said from now until the day he draws his last breath, he would be the guardian of the Unity Labour Party’s aims and objectives.