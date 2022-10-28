Government disrespect for vendors’ welfare is evident. – NDP

Statement on the treatment of vendors at the Kingstown Vegetable market on October 23, 2022

At a time when the spirit of National Independence should resonate with every Vincentian, the treatment of vendors at the Kingstown Vegetable Market on Sunday, October 23, 2022, has brought into sharp focus the reality of a cross section of our people, most of whom are women.

By the events of Monday morning, the Government has demonstrated a flagrant disregard for the well-being, livelihood and independence of these Vincentians. The Government’s removal and destruction of the property of the vendors, compounded by its failure to provide vendors with viable alternatives for survival, cannot be justified.

The deplorable and unsanitary conditions under which vendors have been forced to ply their trade, both in the market and on the streets of Kingstown, mirror the treatment meted out to them earlier this week. The high-handed approach taken by the Government against people who are trying to make ends meet is unacceptable. The impassioned complaints of the vendors, the majority of which are women, have incensed us and we empathize with them as they navigate this time of frustration and uncertainty.

We condemn the callous actions of the Government and stand solidly with the vendors in expectation of discourse which will yield favourable outcomes for everyone involved.