The Celina Clouden SMART Hospital and the Mayreau SMART Health Centre were officially commissioned on Monday, 11th April 2022.

The opening ceremony for both facilities was held at the Celina Clouden SMART Hospital.

Mayreau facility was built at a cost of 1.1 million dollars and Union Island at 2.3 million dollars.

Present at the ceremony were representatives from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Minister of Health St. Clair Prince and Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves.