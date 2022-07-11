Government providing income support for Southern Grenadines residents

Income support programme for Southern Grenadines

St Vincent government through the Ministry of National Mobilisation will be providing income support grants for residents of the Southern Grenadines.

The following are the criteria for eligibility for the above-mentioned grant:

Benefits of the Grant

$300 per month from (July-December) 2022

Who Can apply?

Street Vendors, Taxi Drivers and Small Business Owners & Workers selling Tourism Products.

Hotel Workers who lost jobs since January 2022.

Sailors who did not return to active duty since January 2022.

Registration period:

July (12-14th) 2022

Timeframe to Apply

Tuesday, July 12th – (11 am-4 pm)

2. Wednesday, July 13th – (9 am-4 pm)

3. Thursday, July 14th – (9 am-3 pm)

Location to Register

Administrative Building – Canouan (July 12th & 14th only)

2. Tourism Office Conference Room – Clifton, Union Island

3. Learning Resource Centre (LRC) – Ashton, Union Island

4. Mayreau Government School – Mayreau (July 13th only)

OR

Submit an application online using the following link Non-Farmer Income Support Application Form 2022 (google.com)

Plus Download the Form in the following attachment to be certified by a Justice of the Peace and email it to [email protected]

MOBILIZATION FORM non-farmers income support form – NG and SG.docx – Google Docs