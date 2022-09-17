Governors-General attend special lunch for the Commonwealth at Buckingham Palace

Dame Susan Dougan was among governors-general from Commonwealth nations who attended a special lunch at Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

Dougan is also in the United Kingdom to represent St Vincent at the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The governors-general of Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu were among those present.

The lunch with governors-general from the Commonwealth realms ahead of Monday’s funeral as the world continues to mourn the Queen.

The Commonwealth, a club of 56 countries that evolved out of the British Empire after World War Two and which presented itself as a partnership of equals, mattered hugely to the late Queen, who as its head made numerous visits to member states and cultivated friendly ties with their leaders.