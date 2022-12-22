The public is hereby advised of the Cabinet decision to declare Tuesday, December 27th, 2022, a public holiday.

This decision was taken in recognition of the fact that Christmas Day 2022 will fall on Sunday, December 25th, a situation that traditionally will result in the holiday being given on the following day (Monday).

Considering this, and the fact that Monday 26th December is already a holiday (Boxing Day), the government has taken the decision to declare Tuesday 27th December a holiday.

The Prime Minister and Cabinet of Ministers take this opportunity to extend Season’s greetings to all Vincentians during this, our time of respair, and trust that we find fresh hope during this season of joy and love.

Blessed Christmas and peace and goodwill to all.