Successful Printery Week 2024 Concludes

The Government Printery has successfully hosted its 2024 week of activities from June 3rd to 7th under the theme “Thriving with Resilience in Printing through collaboration”.

The activities concluded on Friday, June 7th with indoor and outdoor games and an inter-section clean up competition. The Computer Room Section at the Government Printery emerged champions of the clean-up competition while the Binding Section-Front Desk placed 2nd and the General Office Production placed 3rd.

Other awards included Most Improved Section Appearance by the Press Room; Best Section went to Front Desk; the Binding Room won Best Section-Action; and Computer Room won the Outstanding Visual Appeal Section.

The Government Printery has expressed gratitude to all ministries and departments of government, including the various private sector establishments for their participation and support during the week of activities.