Govt provides 2 scholarships in honor of Sandy Bay, Rock Gutter victims

A memorial has been planned to honour the lives lost in Sandy Bay on September 11 and the 2015 Rock Gutter catastrophe.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves during a joint funeral service for five Clare Valley residents who perished in a bus accident in Sandy Bay.

Gonsalves urged the Clare Valley community to continue rallying around the bereaved family, saying September 11 will be seared on Vincentians’ memory.

“A memorial is planned to recognize the lives lost in the Sandy Bay and 2015 Rock Gutter accidents, and two three-year scholarships will be provided at the University of the West Indies in their honour.”

Giovanni Barker, Khalil Robin, Elvis Logie Harold, Kenroy Phillips, and Ishmael Bruce, all Clare Valley residents, were killed when their bus overturned in the northern settlement of Sandy Bay.