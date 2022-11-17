The government of Saint Vincent will acquire the Bank of SVG Bedford Street facility. The disclosure was made by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Thursday morning.

Gonsalves stated that as a result of BOSVG’s acquisition of FCIB’s operations in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, all business functions will be relocated between the existing building and the previous FCIB Bank building.

Gonsalves said the building on Bedford Street would be used to house the high court and the registry until the construction of the new courthouse building at Richmond Hill is completed.

The registrar and the judges have visited the building, and they are satisfied with it. Gonsalves added, “It has a strong man room to store documents, and that is the plan in the short term.”