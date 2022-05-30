Grabba Finesse on $5K, Peaches and New Artistes

Grabba Finesse, the ‘Iron‘ singer, says he has a right to call for $5000 performance fees and told BoomFM OMG morning show, the reasons why.

“Well, first off, as an artiste, you must deal with appearance, and appearance has to deal with clothing and how you carry yourself”.

“You got to do your hair. I mean, you need brand new shoes and brand new shoes are like $500, and a brand new pants is like $200, and then you need a shirt, so that’s close to $1,000″. $1500 can’t work, plus you have to play other shows and expand yourself in other areas of the business, so you need the money”, he said.

Grabba said the first time a producer told him he was not worth $5000; it downed his spirit since it was someone he looked up to.

“He said he has to see someone pay me that first, well someone did, and another did, he still did not want to pay, so I was like, yeah, everybody pays me $5000; why you don’t want to pay it”?

“I felt down cause, you know, I look up to certain people and give them support, and it hurt me; they don’t know how it hurt people, but it does hurt people deeply”.

Host Dwight Bing Joseph sought to get from the ‘Madness‘ singer who the producer was and tried calling several names.

“It is Splectron? Nah, he talks a lot of bogus, like he has no sense. Is it CDC? The CDC needs to work with me and pay me my price. Is it Luke Boyea? Luke needs to stop talking nonsense, and he already paid the money. Is it Herrick Horne? No, I have not worked with him yet, and I will leave it at that”.

On relationship with Peaches

Grabba is set in controversy, and it does not bypass his love life. In speaking about the relationship with Peaches, he says he is a troll and likes to create good trouble.

Not convinced, the host of the OMG Show, Dwight ‘Bing’ Joesph, asked Grabba if the relationship with peaches was real or just something he manufactured to push his name further.

“Well, it’s both ways; people like to see drama, they like the gossip thing, so I give it to them, I give them the vibes”.

“The relationship went downhill through some business problem that we had with the song that I wrote for her. I am a man who is strict with my money; I don’t play with it”.

Grabba on new artistes

“I think the new artistes, most of them need to work on the songs. I’ll give you my advice, you guys need to work on it and put some strength and body into it, and you cannot bash the old artiste and think you can run through the thing if you cannot produce quality work”.

“Am not going to call names that is not me, but they would know when the people start booing. It’s just a lot of songs that sound very loopy, over and over. You have to get songs that would bang outside and inside the country”.

Grabba praises seasoned artistes

“Well, you do know the General, of course, always the General Skinny and then Problem Child, Jamesy P, and Luta. A lot of people out there writing good music”.