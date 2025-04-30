Grand Anse Beach Ranks Among World’s Top 50 Beaches

Grand Anse Beach Earns Global Spotlight as One of the World’s Top 50 Beaches

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) proudly announces that Grand Anse Beach has been ranked among the Top 50 Beaches in the World, securing the #32 position on the prestigious list.

Widely regarded as the most authoritative beach ranking globally, the list is curated with input from over 1,000 vetted travel professionals, including leading travel writers, influencers and industry experts. The accolade underscores Grand Anse’s international appeal and enduring reputation as one of the Caribbean’s most iconic beaches.

Celebrated for its sweeping two-mile stretch of powdery white sand, calm waters, and vibrant local culture, Grand Anse Beach offers an experience that is both quintessentially Caribbean and distinctly Grenadian. Along its shores, visitors discover the true mosaic of Grenadian life. Locally-owned hotels, restaurants, craft markets, spice vendors and families at play, each contributing to an experience that is as rich and diverse as the island itself. It is this deep authenticity, woven through every encounter, that continues to draw visitors to our shores.

“We are honoured to see Grand Anse recognized among the world’s finest beaches,” said Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “But with this recognition comes an even greater responsibility. People are no longer just seeking beauty, they are searching for meaning, for connection. What makes Grand Anse truly special is not just the powdery sand or calm waters, but the sense of harmony between community and nature. Our beaches are living ecosystems, and their preservation is not optional, it is essential. This is why we continue to support initiatives like the Grenada Artificial Reef Project (GAARP), which protect marine biodiversity while sustaining the very experience that makes Grenada unique. In caring for these fragile ecosystems, we are also safeguarding our future.”

“Grand Anse Beach is the kind of place that leaves a lasting impression. It is calm, scenic and effortlessly beautiful,” added Tine Holst, Co-Founder of The World’s 50 Best Beaches. “Its natural charm and warm, inviting atmosphere make it one of the Caribbean’s true standouts.”

Offering panoramic views, sheltered swimming conditions, and a vibrant array of local experiences, Grand Anse continues to captivate visitors from around the world.

This international recognition strengthens Grenada’s positioning as a leading destination in the Caribbean, with Grand Anse Beach exemplifying the distinctive appeal that sets the island apart on the world stage.