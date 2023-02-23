Grandmother from Bronx accused of stabbing 7-yro granddaughter

A 7-year-old girl is currently recovering in a Bronx hospital after her grandma allegedly stabbed her multiple times and punctured her lung, according to authorities.

Her 65-year-old grandmother faces many accusations, including attempted murder and attempted manslaughter.

65-year-old Maritza Yauger was detained. She is also charged with assault, criminal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, and child endangerment.

Yauger continues to be evaluated psychologically at St. Barnabas Hospital.

The incident occurred at Yauger’s residence at 1330 Clinton Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The kid, who resides in New Jersey with her parents, was visiting her grandmother at the time of the incident, according to investigators.

The girl’s uncle, the son of Yauger, discovered his niece bleeding on a bed, having been stabbed in the back, neck, and stomach. Her lung was also found to be perforated.

Administration for Child Services has no known history of involvement with the family, and authorities are currently investigating what led to the attack.

The girl is currently in stable condition and is expected to recover, according to the police.

Source : News 12