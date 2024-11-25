Grassroots Human Security Projects Grant Applications Now Open

JAPAN’S EMBASSY OPENS APPLICATIONS FOR THE GRASSROOTS PROJECTS

The Japanese Embassy accredited to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has indicated that applications for the Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) are now invited until December 20th 2024.

This grant provides financial assistance to local non-profit organisations including local government authorities, non-government organisations, schools, and hospitals created to serve the Vincentian community at the grassroots level.

The Embassy will be accepting projects covering the areas of poverty alleviation, environment and disaster risk management (including climate change mitigation and adaptation), agriculture and fisheries, primary health care, and education. Notably, project proposals should be within a budget of US$70,000 for the fiscal year 2025.

To apply, an application form must be requested through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs. Some of the accompanying documents include but are not limited to the Organisation’s Certificate of Registrkion and other brochures/ documents introducing your organisation, financial reports of at least two (2) recent years, written estimates from three (3) various suppliers for goods/services/ facilities/ external auditing, floor plan of the building/ design specification of the project, and any other relevant documentation.

Interested persons are asked to submit applications no later than Friday, 20th December, 2024 through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs at [email protected] and [email protected].