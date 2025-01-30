Grave Digger Arrested for Assaulting Teen in Level Gardens Incident

Grave Digger Charged with Assault

On January 29, 2025, police arrested and charged Anthony Burke, a 49-year-old grave digger of Redemption Sharpes, with the offence of assault.

According to investigations, the accused assaulted a 17-year-old conductor of the same address, by hitting him in the face and chest with his hands, causing actual bodily harm.

The offence was committed in Level Gardens on December 2, 2024. Burke appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on January 30, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the charge. He was reprimanded and discharged.