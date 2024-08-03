Gravely concerned at Gonsalves’ declaration on Venezuela’s election

I write with grave concern following the declaration of Venezuela’s Election as free and fair by the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

As you’re aware the people of Venezuela on Sunday, July 28th, 2024 cast their ballots to elect their future leader.

The results seemingly show Nicolas Maduro as the President of the Spanish-speaking territory which means that there is likely a third term.

On the other hand, anti- Maduro supporters continue to flood the streets of Caracas in protest of these elections which Prime Minister Gonsalves deemed “free and fair”.

They are of the staunch view that Opposition Leader Edmundo Gonzalez is the victor at the 2024 polls.

Analyzing the track record of President Maduro one would see the country’s ongoing migration exodus.

Data shows that over 7.7 million people have fled Venezuela due to the country’s extant economic crisis.

Maduro’s totalitarian leadership has imposed more hardships on the people of Venezuela.

Is this the leader that Prime Minister Gonsalves admires or believes should govern in the wake of the unsettled border controversy with Guyana?

In an article dated March 22nd, 2024 in Stabroek News, Nicolas Maduro approved the creation of a new state in Guyana’s Essequibo despite an ongoing international court case.

Reuters reported that the approval is in line with recent rhetoric from Maduro about his country’s supposed right to govern the 160,000-square-km (62,000-square-mile) Essequibo region, but will have no immediate practical effect.

Guyana and Venezuela last year agreed to avoid any use of force and not to escalate tensions in the dispute after a meeting between President Maduro and Guyanese Head of State Irfaan Ali.

This was outlined In the joint declaration of Argyle for dialogue and peace between Guyana and Venezuela in St Vincent and the Grenadines on December 14, 2023, to which Prime Minister Gonsalves was a witness.

His recent declaration of these results being free and fair has left more questions in the minds of many as to where his loyalty and indebtedness lie.

Prime Minister Gonsalves, an individual whom I respect highly has maintained great relationships with the Government of Guyana.

However, Maduro on numerous occasions has desecrated international policies and statutes. Totalitarian Leaders like President Maduro shouldn’t be vested with power.

I call on the International Community to stand in solidarity with the People of Venezuela as they deserve a leader who would have their best interests at heart.

This is a time for the Government of Guyana to be on the alert as no one knows what Maduro’s next move would be.

To this end, we must ask ourselves Is Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves truly indebted to the people of Caricom which includes Guyana or is he indebted to President Nicolas Maduro?

While this may seem like a rhetorical question, one must be reminded of the words of former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill “ In prosperity, our friends know us, in adversity, we know our friends”.

Student at The University of Guyana Faculty of Social Sciences