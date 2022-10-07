Greece Rescues 31 Migrants After Boat Sinks Off Kythira Island

Greek authorities managed to save 31 people after a boat carrying 100 migrants sank off the coast of Kythira island on Wednesday.
The coastguard didn’t provide information about possible casualties or the nationality and origin of the migrants.
15 migrants were reported to have died after two other boats crashed in the region around the same time.
Lee Yan is a journalist based in Cebu, Philippines. For the past 10 years, he has worked in the media and writes part-time for the St. Vincent Times.