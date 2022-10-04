Green Hill farmer chopped with cutlass and stabbed with ice pick

On 30.09.22, police arrested and charged Ronjay Slater, 19-year-old Labourer of Green Hill with the offence of Wounding with Intent.

According to the investigations, the Accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 35-year-old Farmer of the same address by chopping him with a cutlass and stabbing him with an ice pick about his body. The offence was committed at Green Hill at about 6:00 pm on 24.04.22.

The Accused appeared at the Serious Offences Court on Monday, October 03, 2022, to answer the charge and pleaded not guilty.

Bail in the sum of $8000.00 with one surety was granted. He was ordered not to contact the virtual complainant and report to Central Police Station every Monday between 8 am and 8 pm. The matter was adjourned to Friday, November 18, 2022.

Source : RSVGPF