SVG: Two Students In Custody For Wounding

On 11.1.22, police arrested and charge Apphia Solyen a 17-year-old student of Green Hill and Faith DaSilva a 12-year-old student of Old Montrose with the Offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the Accuses unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 24-year-old Tattoo Artist of Green Hill by stabbing him about his body with a knife. The incident occurred on 7.1.22 at Lodge Village.

Both students appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, to answer the charge and plead guilty.

They were remanded into custody until Friday, January 14, 2022, for sentencing.