GreenHearts Nursery, Building Success From a Modest Start

GreenHearts Nursery – Starting a business from the ground up

“In 2024, we decided we were not going to sit and depend on anyone anymore. It is time for us to get up and get.”

Keron Davis and Justin McMillan of Mt. Grenan decided to pull their lives up by the bootstraps, as it is commonly encouraged. It did not involve the typical going to line up at the office of anyone for help, but to use their passion to capture what they consider to be a golden opportunity.

“Too many young people want to blame others for their failures but themselves. Right on your phone, you can start by using Google to research businesses. How many of us do that? We are on a hustle, but a positive one,” were the vibes coming from the up-and-comin entrepreneurs.

Keron and Justin looked around the community and located a 1.3-acre block of land where they will begin preparing seedlings, growing flowers for bouquets, and raising awareness of the importance of trees to the environment by distributing saplings to farmers at a reasonable price.

“This is far easier, safer, and more profitable than committing crime and ending up in jail or, at worst, the graveyard,” the pair of young men reasoned.

With the significant increase in economic activities in the country over the past year, there has been a growing demand for goods and services in the tourism sector. This business is seen as one that will attract the attention of the hospitality industry. There is currently a deficiency of players engaged in producing cut flowers. The industry worldwide is valued in the billions of dollars, and most developing countries are net importers of cut flowers.

“We do not have roses for this coming Valentine’s as yet, but we are working on supplying cutflowers for a contract to provide for yachts some $30,000.00 worth of flowers monthly. Has life promised us an easy road? Nothing good comes easy; easy come, easy go, they say, so we will be working hard and smart for what we want.”

This is, for sure, an encouraging atmosphere being created by the young men in our community to open businesses and to punch above the levels that some in society have set for them.