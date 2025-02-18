Greenhill Chauffeur Arrested for Assaulting Cashier

Chauffeur charged with Assault

On February 15, 2025, police arrested and charged Alonzo Hooper, a 38-year-old Chauffeur of Greenhill, with the offence of Assault.

According to investigations, the accused assaulted Bovell Scott Hooper, a 38-year-old Cashier of Sharpes Dale, by boxing her twice to her right eye, which caused her to fall to the ground and hit the left side of her body, causing actual bodily harm.

The offence was committed in Greenhill on February 12, 2025.

Hooper appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on February 17, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the charge. He was remanded in custody until February 19, 2025, for sentencing.