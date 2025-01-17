Gregory Georges: A Decade of Fueling Successful Leadership at WIOC

The end of 2024 marked a significant milestone for Mr. Gregory Georges as he celebrated ten years as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the West Indies Oil Company Ltd. (WIOC). His journey to this pivotal role is a testament to faith, resilience, and visionary leadership, deeply rooted in his early years in Dominica. Reflecting on his path, Mr. Georges credits divine providence, recalling how childhood visits to Rockaway Beach with his parents most Sundays, where the WIOC service station and its illuminated logo prominently stood, first sparked his fascination with the company.

From providing audit and advisory services to later serving as WIOC’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Georges ascended to the CEO position in 2014. His tenure has been defined by a bold vision to transition the company from the “old WIOC to the new WIOC.” Central to this transformation has been his philosophy that leadership is not merely a title but the ability to inspire people and influence outcomes.

Upon taking the helm, Mr. Georges was tasked with modernizing an organization steeped in tradition, with many employees boasting over four decades of service. Recognizing the need for fresh perspectives, he prioritized building a leadership team that could drive innovation while bridging generational gaps. This included appointing Sharon Thomas as Chief Operations Manager, Carlton Bramble as Chief Financial Officer, and Ronnie Singh as Project Engineer. In 2017, he elevated the company’s Personnel Department to a Human Resources Department under Marlene Bailey, later transforming it further into a Chief Human Resources Officer role in recognition of the value he places on organizational culture and people development.

A critical chapter of his tenure came with significant changes in WIOC’s ownership structure. Shortly after his appointment, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda (GOAB) became the sole shareholder of WIOC. Within months, GOAB divested 49% of its shares to two additional shareholders. Mr. Georges acknowledges the support and vision of Prime Minister Gaston Browne during this period, noting that the Prime Minister’s commitment to empowering the company’s leadership was instrumental in its growth. He also credits Mr. Hilroy Humphreys, a WIOC Director, for his invaluable guidance and support in navigating these transitions. Together, they enabled Mr. Georges to execute the shareholders’ vision with confidence and autonomy.

To secure the company’s future, Mr. Georges initiated a bold expansion of WIOC’s storage capacity by one million barrels in 2016, paving the way for the diversification of revenue streams. This strategic investment facilitated new ventures, including the bunkering of cruise ships and laboratory attestation services, generating higher-margin returns. Under his leadership, WIOC achieved a pre-pandemic EBITA increase of EC$9.5 million, with over EC$220 million invested in infrastructure and operations in the last decade. These investments have not only strengthened the company’s market position but also contributed significantly to the Antiguan economy through corporate taxes, dividends, and job creation.

One of the highlights of Mr. Georges’ tenure was WIOC’s listing on the Eastern Caribbean Stock Exchange, making it the first Antiguan company to achieve this milestone. This accomplishment allowed Antiguans, Barbudans, and regional citizens, particularly those in the diaspora, to participate in the company’s success. Equally noteworthy was the 2020 joint venture with Rubis West Indies Limited, which enabled WIOC to provide fuel services at the VC Bird International Airport for the first time in its 55-year history. Additionally, through a Dominica partner, WIOC became the supplier of fuel to the Dominica utility provider DOMLEC, marking a significant achievement after nearly 50 years of operations in the country.

Under Mr. Georges’ leadership, WIOC has significantly enhanced its contributions to communities across Antigua, Dominica, and the wider region, by more than doubling the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in recent years. WIOC’s social investment spans key areas such as culture, sports, education, and healthcare. Particularly close to Mr. Georges’ heart is WIOC’s sponsorship of the Adele School’s feeding program, done in partnership with PDV Caribe Antigua and Barbuda.

Despite these successes, Mr. Georges acknowledges the challenges inherent in leading an energy company in a rapidly evolving sector. Maintaining a 60-year-old facility, preparing for the global energy transition, and securing capital for sustainable upgrades are among the company’s most pressing priorities. Mr. Georges emphasizes the importance of reinvesting in the retail network and enhancing customer experiences while exploring opportunities for regional expansion.

Looking ahead, Mr. Georges envisions WIOC as a regional powerhouse, aspiring to extend its operations across the Caribbean. “I want WIOC to become a regional conglomerate, planting flags beyond Antigua, Barbuda, and Dominica,” he asserts. However, he cautions that achieving this vision will require tough decisions, innovative solutions, and strategic partnerships to bolster revenue streams and sustain growth.

Reflecting on his leadership journey, Mr. Georges cites fostering internal talent development as one of his most rewarding achievements. Over the past decade, he has overseen more than 40 team member promotions, including 19 in 2022 alone. These successes, he notes, are a testament to the dedication of the WIOC team and the collaborative efforts of key stakeholders.

In closing, Mr. Georges remarks, “While the future looks bright, we must navigate challenges with collaboration, creativity, and focus. WIOC’s continued success will depend on our ability to adapt, innovate, diversify and forge partnerships that support our long-term vision.”

Under Mr. Georges’ leadership, WIOC has not only solidified its role as a cornerstone of Antigua and Barbuda’s economy but has also positioned itself as a model of resilience and transformation in the Caribbean energy sector. His decade at the helm reflects a commitment to excellence, strategic foresight, and an unwavering belief in the potential of the region.