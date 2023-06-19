Gregory Linton, CARDI representative to St Vincent, found dead in vehicle

Gregory Linton, a Dominican national and CARDI representative in St. Vincent, was discovered dead in a blue Toyota Hilux early on Monday morning.

Around 2 a.m., Linton’s partially decomposed body was found in the vehicle, which was parked near Kingstown Preparatory School.

According to sources, based on the appearance of the body, Linton could have been in the vehicle since Friday.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Linton has been in St. Vincent, serving as the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) representative/crop protection specialist since 2017.

The Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute carries out research and development for agriculture in the Caribbean region.

Its headquarters are on the campus of the University of the West Indies at St. Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago, and it also has national offices throughout the region.