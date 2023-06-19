Download Our App
Monday, June 19
Updated:

Body found partially decomposed in vehicle near Kingstown Prep School

Lee Yan LaSur

The partially decomposed body of a Dominican national was discovered partially decomposed in a vehicle parked outside the Kingstown Preparatory School early Monday morning.

The authorities have not yet released any details about the discovery, but the St. Vincent Times understands that the body discovered at 2 a.m. has been identified as Gregory Linton.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Gregory Linton, CARDI representative to St Vincent, found dead in vehicle

Share.