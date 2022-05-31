On 26.05.22 Police arrested and charged Neville Edwards, a 34-year-old Labourer of Grieggs with the offence of Possession of a Controlled Drug with Intent to supply.

According to the investigations, the Accused allegedly had in his possession two hundred and fifty-nine grammes of Cannabis with the intent to supply it to another. The incident occurred on 26.5.22 at about 4:00 pm at Kingstown.

The Accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Friday, 27th May 2022, and plead guilty.

He was fined $1000.00 with $200.00 to be paid forthwith or 2 weeks imprisonment. The balance of $800.00 is to be paid by 1.7.22.