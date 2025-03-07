Greiggs Tour Guide Charged with (2) Counts of Theft

Tour Guide charged with two (2) counts of Theft

On March 5, 2025, police arrested and charged Kelvin Allen, a 23-year-old Tour Guide of Greiggs, with two counts of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole one (1) black Samsung A10s cellular phone, value $814.00ECC – the property of Coreas and Hazell Inc. He was further charged with the theft of one (1) Samsung A12 cellular phone, value $399.00ECC – the property of Soniesya Charles, a 30-year-old Security Guard of Barrouallie.

Allen appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on March 7, 2025, and pleaded guilty to both charges. He was sentenced to two and a half months at His Majesty’s Prison. However, his sentence was suspended for eighteen months.

As part of his penalty, Allen must compensate the complainant $329.90 ECC forthwith. If he defaults, he will spend 180 days at His Majesty’s Prison. Additionally, he was fined $1670.60 ECC, $500.00 ECC is to be paid forthwith, the remaining balance of $1170.60 ECC must be settled by March 31, 2025.

If he defaults, he will spend one year at His Majesty’s Prison.