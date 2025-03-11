Grenada’s Culinary Delights & Natural Beauty Earn Top Honors

Grenada Ranked Best Caribbean Island for Foodies and Top Overall Destination by Leading UK Consumer Survey

Grenada has been named the Top Overall Caribbean Island and the Best Destination for Foodies in a highly respected survey conducted by Which? Travel, the UK’s most trusted consumer advocacy organisation. With an outstanding customer satisfaction score of 82%, Grenada outperformed major regional competitors such as Barbados, Jamaica, and St. Lucia, further solidifying its position as one of the Caribbean’s most desirable travel destinations.

This prestigious ranking is especially significant as Which? is an independent, non-profit organization renowned for its rigorous, unbiased evaluations based on real traveller experiences. Millions of UK consumers rely on Which? recommendations when making travel decisions, meaning this accolade not only enhances Grenada’s global reputation but also serves as a powerful endorsement that will drive greater awareness and influence travel demand from one of the island’s key source markets.

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, emphasized the impact of this recognition, stating, “The UK is a vital market for Grenada, and to be named the best Caribbean destination by Which? a trusted authority in consumer choice, is a game-changer for our visibility. This validation reassures potential travellers that Grenada offers an unparalleled experience, from our vibrant culinary scene to our unspoiled natural beauty. We will continue to leverage this endorsement to drive bookings, showcase our island’s unique offerings, and ensure every visitor leaves with unforgettable memories.”

Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Randall Dolland, echoed this sentiment, adding, “This top ranking by Which? Travel is a testament to Grenada’s world-class tourism product. Our commitment to preserving our island’s culture, natural beauty, and warm hospitality is what sets us apart. This recognition not only strengthens our brand positioning but also provides a competitive edge in attracting high-value travellers looking for authentic, immersive experiences.”

Which? praised several of Grenada’s standout experiences, particularly its rich culinary heritage. As the Spice Isle of the Caribbean, Grenada is renowned for its abundance of nutmeg, cinnamon, and cocoa, which have shaped its reputation as a food lover’s paradise. Visitors can indulge in authentic Caribbean flavours at local restaurants, street markets and immersive farm-to-table experiences. One of the must-visit foodie experiences featured in the survey is the bean-to-bar tour at Belmont Estate, where visitors can explore one of Grenada’s renowned eco-farms, participate in hands-on chocolate-making, and discover the island’s deep-rooted traditions in sustainable agriculture.

Beyond its world-class gastronomy, Which? Travel also lauded Grenada’s breathtaking landscapes and welcoming atmosphere, stating, “Nowhere in Grenada feels overly touristy, allowing you to savour its five-star scenery.”

For Grenada, this endorsement presents a significant opportunity to capitalise on the UK market, leveraging the credibility and reach of Which? Travel to convert interest into bookings. As UK travellers increasingly seek destinations offering authenticity, sustainability, and cultural richness, Grenada’s top-tier ranking provides a compelling reason to visit.

With this accolade, the Grenada Tourism Authority will launch a targeted marketing and PR campaign in the UK, maximising this recognition to boost awareness, inspire travel, and strengthen Grenada’s position as the Caribbean’s leading destination for food and culture.