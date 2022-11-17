Grenada businesswoman Agnes Postal killed in car crash

Grenada’s police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred in Bathway, St. Patrick, and claimed the life of a woman.

The victim is Agnes Postal, a 58-year-old businesswoman from Bathway, Saint Patrick.

The Royal Grenada Police Force stated in a report that the businesswoman was driving the only vehicle involved in the accident.

The Commissioner and members of the Royal Grenada Police Force expressed their condolences to Mrs. Postal’s family and friends.

Source : Grenada Police