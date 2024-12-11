Grenada Celebrates 26 Months of Tourism Growth

Grenada Achieves 26 Consecutive Months of Positive Growth in Tourism

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) proudly announces a significant milestone: 26 consecutive months of positive growth in tourism since September 2022. This achievement underscores the island’s resilience, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to positioning Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique as a premier destination for visitors worldwide.

The momentum began in September 2022, with Grenada earning notable accolades, including USA Today awards for Paradise Beach in Carriacou and Grand Anse Beach. This recognition set the stage for 2023, a year defined by Grenada’s strategic focus on sustainable tourism, strong partnerships, and enhanced air connectivity, which resulted in a 30% increase in arrivals during the first quarter. By December 2023, Grenada achieved a historic milestone, surpassing 20,000 visitor arrivals in a single month for the first time ever.

The growth continued into 2024, with a 17% year-over-year rise in visitor numbers highlighting the island’s sustained momentum. February 2024 was another standout month, with arrivals reaching 19,608—a remarkable 31.7% increase compared to February 2023—driven by Grenada’s 50th Independence Anniversary celebrations, which attracted travelers from key source markets.

Beyond increased arrivals, Grenada also recorded growth in visitor spend and overall length of stay, further boosting the economic benefits of tourism.

Adding to these achievements, Grenada hosted the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Sustainable Tourism Conference, which drew record-breaking attendance and reinforced the island’s leadership in sustainable tourism.

“This milestone of 26 consecutive months of positive growth is a proud moment for Grenada. It reflects not only the resilience and determination of our tourism stakeholders but also the allure of our island as a destination that captivates the imagination of travelers,” said Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “Our success lies in the seamless fusion of authenticity, innovation, and strategic vision—from creating unforgettable experiences that honor our rich heritage to forging critical partnerships that enhance connectivity and visibility. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain laser-focused on driving sustainable growth, ensuring Grenada continues to inspire and delight visitors from around the globe.”

Key highlights of Grenada’s tourism growth trajectory include:

Increased Connectivity: New and expanded routes from JetBlue, Air Canada, interCaribbean, LIAT 2020, Sunrise Airways and the recently announced WestJet have enhanced access from major source markets.

Sustainability Leadership: Hosting global events and receiving accolades like the Destination Resilience Award reinforce Grenada’s commitment to sustainable tourism.

Global Recognitions: Awards from Condé Nast Traveler, USA Today, and the hosting of a James Beard Foundation dinner showcase Grenada’s appeal across diverse traveler interests.

Luxury Accommodations: The opening of two new luxury properties, Six Senses and Silversands Beach House, has elevated the island’s profile among high-end travelers.

Underwater Attractions: The expansion of the Molinere Underwater Sculpture Park with the Coral Carnival collection and the launch of the Carriacou Underwater Sculpture Park, featuring the ‘A World Adrift’ sculptures – have solidified Grenada as a top diving destination.

Media Engagement: Increased media visits and press events have generated new articles and stories highlighting Grenada’s unique selling points, further enhancing the island’s global visibility.

Global Productions: Grenada has attracted top television series such as The Fortune Hotel, Below Deck, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta, introducing the island to millions of viewers and opening doors for future filming opportunities.

Tour Operator Partnerships: The 4th Annual Tour Operators Marketplace gave overseas tour operators firsthand experiences of Grenada, strengthening vital relationships and driving increased bookings.

Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Randall Dolland stated, “The journey to 26 months of continuous growth has been driven by a clear vision and exceptional teamwork. Grenada’s ability to attract and retain visitors is a direct reflection of the dedication of our stakeholders, the richness of our culture, and the enduring allure of our natural beauty. This achievement inspires us to reach even greater heights.”

This period of sustained growth has been bolstered by innovative marketing campaigns, strategic partnerships and a unified approach to delivering excellence in tourism services.

Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique continue to welcome travelers from across the globe, offering experiences that are authentically Grenadian.