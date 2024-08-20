Grenada Celebrates Olympic Champions with Generous Cash Awards

Grenadian Olympic champions Kirani James, Anderson Peters, and Lindon Victor have received special packages for their performances at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The government and local business sector expressed gratitude to the Olympians during an island-wide motorcade.

gold medal winner $150,000,

silver medal winner $125,000,

bronze medal winner $100,000,

all finalists $50,000, and a token of $5,000 for all other qualified athletes.

Grenada’s bronze medallists in the Javelin Throw, Anderson Peters, and Lindon Victor will receive $100,000 each.