Grenada: Changes to exports of nutmeg, chocolate

Grenada’s PM seeks nutmeg and chocolate export modifications

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell wants to modernise Grenada’s agriculture sector by focusing on nutmeg and chocolate exports.

Mitchell’s “Vision 75” described Grenada’s future, focusing on agriculture.

Mitchell stressed food security and proposed a bold agricultural reform.

Mitchell challenged the standards by questioning Grenada’s century-old nutmeg industry’s ability to export raw nutmegs.

This strategy does not generate significant job opportunities in Grenada, he said.

Historically, nutmeg was a major export, but Hurricane Ivan caused significant damage to the industry.

Mitchell suggested Grenada switch to value-added commodities because it couldn’t compete with larger nutmeg producers in quantity.

Grenada will stop exporting raw nutmeg and focus on local processing to optimise its usage in food, medicine, and cosmetics.

Mitchell highlighted Grenada’s ability to make chocolate locally and Belmont Estate’s success as an example of sustainable chocolate production from bean to bar.

Grenada’s infrastructure supports a more independent and profitable agriculture sector.