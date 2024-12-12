Grenada Claims Victory: Defeats SVG by 76 Runs

Grenada defeats St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Gros-Islet in latest U15 clash

Grenada handed St. Vincent and the Grenadines a 76-run defeat on Wednesday December 11, 2024 at the Gros-Islet Playing Field, in the third round of matches in the 2024 WINLOTT/Windward Islands Male Under-15 Super-50 Cricket Championships, being played in Saint Lucia.

Having won the toss, the Grenadians decided to bat and posted a challenging 224 for 9 off 50 overs, based on a robust half-century by Man-of-the-Match Jamie Wickham with 65, which included nine 4s and two 6s, having faced 93 balls. Tayshaun Joseph contributed 38, Kewwonnie Mathew chipped in with 37, and Raekiem Charles made 12.

These were the only double-figure scores by the batsmen in the Grenadian inning, with wickets falling at 1 for 02, 2 for 42, 3 for 106, 4 for 143, 5 for 153, 6 for 212, 7 for 213, 8 for 216, and 9 for 224.

Bowling for the Vincentians, Christiano Adams took 2 for 26, Jorden Charles 2 for 39, Lee-J Phillips 2 for 40, Ethan Martin 1 for 26, and Julian Stoddard 1 for 46, while a mind-boggling 45 extras were gifted to the opposition, made of 1 bye, 4 leg-byes, 31 wides, 4 no-balls, and 5 penalty runs.

Responding to the Grenadian total of 224 for 9 at an asking rate of 4.48 runs per over, the Vincentians were soon facing disaster when Kevon Phillip was bowled by Jeremy Edwards for 00; he lasted 5 deliveries.

From 1 for 00, wickets continued to fall regularly – 2 for 19, 3 for 71, 4 for 72, 5 for 86, 6 for 86, 7 for 123, 8 for 123, 9 for 123, all out 148; the top-scorer being Kesean Hoyte with 35. He hit two 4s and four 6s and faced 37 balls. Delroy Tittle contributed 30, skipper Jorden Charles made 27, and Eddon Baptiste 23; the only double figure scores in a disappointing run chase which ended 148 all out in 24.1 overs.

Ethan Abraham was the main destroyer, taking 4 for 31 in 6 overs, and support came from Jeremy Edwards 3 for 35, Kewonnie Mathew 1 for 1 for 29, while Tyler Davis finished with 1 for 34. The Grenadians had 27 extras against them made of 2 leg-byes, 24 wides, and 1 no-ball, as they went on to win by a comfortable 76 runs.

Grenada’s next match is on Thursday December 12, 2024 against hosts Saint Lucia at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, from 09:30 a.m.