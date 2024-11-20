Grenada Crowned 2024 Caribbean Destination in Travelers’ Choice Awards

Grenada Named 2024 Caribbean Destination of the Year by Caribbean Journal Readers

Grenada has been honoured as the 2024 Caribbean Destination of the Year, as voted by the discerning readers of Caribbean Journal in its annual Travelers’ Choice Awards. This prestigious accolade celebrates destinations that captivate the hearts and imaginations of the Caribbean’s most frequent and knowledgeable travelers.

The Caribbean Journal Travelers’ Choice Awards, which garnered over 35,798 votes this year, underscore the enduring appeal of the region. Grenada claimed the top spot in its category, earning recognition for its unique combination of breathtaking natural beauty, engaging experiences, and unwavering commitment to sustainable tourism.

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, expressed her gratitude for the recognition stating, “This incredible honour reaffirms Grenada’s position as a must-visit destination, offering exactly what the modern traveler is seeking—authentic cultural immersion, a safe and welcoming environment, and a strong commitment to sustainability. These values are at the heart of who we are as a nation. Being named the Caribbean Destination of the Year by such a discerning audience is a testament to our community’s dedication to creating meaningful experiences that not only delight visitors but also reflect our core values as a country.”

This accolade is not only a significant milestone for Grenada but also a strong endorsement from a global audience of high-income, highly-educated travelers primarily from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, who visit the Caribbean an average of 3.4 times per year.

Building on its reputation as a leading Caribbean destination, the Grenada Tourism Authority remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainable tourism. By creating enriching and authentic experiences, the GTA ensures that Grenada’s natural and cultural treasures are preserved for generations to come.