Non-Stop Flights Between Grenada and Georgetown Now Available

Grenada Tourism Authority Celebrates New Direct Flights Between Grenada and Guyana

The Grenada Tourism Authority is thrilled to announce the launch of a new non-stop flight service connecting Grenada and Georgetown, Guyana, via interCaribbean Airways. This exciting development introduces a convenient twice-weekly service, operating on Thursdays and Sundays.

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, expressed her enthusiasm for this new connection, “The Caribbean, as a major source market, represents immense potential, and this new strategic route with interCaribbean Airways is a deliberate step toward unlocking that opportunity. For too long, we’ve overlooked the value within our region, but this connection allows us to change that narrative. The shared airtime between Grenada and Guyana offers a unique chance to promote two-destination holidays, showcasing the distinct offerings of both nations. Together, we are aligned in our vision to drive business, foster trade, and position the Caribbean as a unified and thriving tourism destination.”

Trevor Sadler, CEO of interCaribbean, expressed, “This non-stop service between Grenada and Georgetown is transformative for regional connectivity. We’re bridging cultures, fostering trade, and opening new possibilities for tourism and business. The convenience of non-stop flights will save travelers precious time and make journeys between these destinations more accessible. At interCaribbean, we’re committed to weaving a tighter, more connected fabric across the Caribbean and South America (Guyana), and this route is a further step in that direction.”

The Honourable Andy Williams, Grenada’s Minister for Mobilization, Implementation, and Transformation, hailed the service as a “game changer”. “This is more than a flight route; it’s a bridge that connects two vibrant nations with rich cultures and thriving economies. By simplifying travel, we are fostering stronger relationships and unlocking a world of opportunities for our people.”

Kamrul Baksh, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, underscored the importance of the connection stating,

“The Caribbean region is incredibly open to Guyana’s tourism product and interCaribbean is going to play a very fundamental role in connecting and bridging the divide.”

To celebrate this milestone, media professionals and social media influencers from both Grenada and Guyana are participating in five-day familiarization (FAM) trips, designed to immerse them in each other’s cultures, experiences, and attractions. These curated experiences aim to showcase the ease of travel and the myriad of business and leisure opportunities now available through this one-hour, 45-minute flight.

The Grenada Tourism Authority is committed to strengthening regional ties and embracing opportunities that enhance cultural and economic collaboration. This new connection marks a bold step forward in promoting Grenada as a gateway for exploration, growth, and connection.