Two Vincentians remanded to prison in Grenada following drug bust

Two Vincentians were charged in Grenada on Thursday 2nd December in connection with the seizure of three hundred and sixty-four pounds of cannabis.

The two, Clydon Osbourne, 43, and Anthony Simmons, 38, Mason, residing in Tempe, St. George were apprehended after officers attached to the Drug Squad Unit intercepted a fishing boat at Cabier Beach, St. Andrew on Wednesday 1st December 2021.

The men, who have been charged with the offense of Trafficking in a Controlled Drug.

They were remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison, and are due to reappear in Court on December 10th 2021.

The two, including Grenadian Victor Vesprey who was also charged, appeared in court on Thursday 2nd December.