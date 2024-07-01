Grenada Expands its Renewable Energy Penetration

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission Grants Licenses To Small Scale Independent Power Producers

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) is pleased to announce the successful handing over of licenses to the investors of its pilot project – the Small-Scale Independent Power Producers (SSIPP) programme. The ceremony was held on 19th September 2024 at the PURC’s Conference Room, where eight (8) investors were granted licenses to commence the generation of renewable energy from their solar facilities. This marks a key milestone in advancing Grenada’s energy sector – and, by extension, the PURC’s renewable energy mandate.

The PURC launched its pilot SSIPP programme in 2021, allowing for investments in the renewable energy space. This programme sought greater penetration of green energy into Grenada’s national grid, which will be facilitated by the Grenada Electricity Services Limited (GRENLEC).

Mr. Andrew Millet, Chief Executive Officer at the PURC, stated, “The programme took quite a while because we had to develop a rigorous regulatory framework for a successful introduction. This programme is intended to give power producers in Grenada the ability to own solar plants to produce renewable energy that can then be sold to GRENLEC. Most of Grenada’s energy is produced from thermal generator plants, and over one hundred and fifty million dollars are spent on fuel for these generators annually. We intend to reduce this significantly in the coming years by having more solar plants installed. This is just the beginning with this pilot, the Small-Scale Independent Power Producers programme”.

The Commission called for a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the second iteration of the SSIPP Programme, which opened on August 16th, 2024, seeking potential investors to submit bids. Proposals must be submitted by October 10th, 2024. Selected bidders will be notified, and the documented procedures for granting generation licenses will be followed. Once approved and distributed to the relevant licensees, GRENLEC and each licensee will sign Power Purchase Agreements.

“On behalf of GRENLEC, we are very pleased to be at this point where we can sign the Power Purchase Agreements. When it comes to renewable energy, we started way back in 2007; we were one of the first utilities in the region to have small householders with their PVs interconnected to the national grid. However, it is important to understand that while we are extremely interested and we are pro-renewables, we do have to look at this holistically as we are the ones operating the grid. Thus, we must ensure that we have reliable electricity for all our customers”, remarked Mr. Clive Hosten, General Manager (Ag.) at Grenada Electricity Services Limited (GRENLEC).

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission’s Small-Scale Independent Power Producers programme sets the stage for further advancements in Grenada’s renewable energy landscape, fostering greater independence in energy generation and contributing to larger climate goals. As Grenada advances towards a sustainable energy future, the Commission, through its SSIPP and other renewable energy programmes, remains dedicated to increasing renewable energy awareness and usage to aid the reduction of carbon emissions across the tri-island state.