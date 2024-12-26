Grenada Govt & Monroe University Unite to Empower First-Generation Students

𝐆𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐎𝐅 𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐀𝐃𝐀 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐒 𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐊 𝐀𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐑𝐎𝐄 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐓𝐎 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐅𝐓𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓-𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏𝐒 𝐓𝐎 𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐀𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒

The Ministry of Education is pleased to announce the signing of a landmark agreement between the Government of Grenada and Monroe University to launch a transformative scholarship programme for first-generation Grenadian students. It also marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at fostering sustainable development through education. This collaboration underscores the Government’s commitment to addressing the advancement of higher education opportunities.

Monroe University has a long and proud history of helping first-generation students successfully navigate through their university experience to earn their degree. The Government has a goal of having a university graduate in every household. This Agreement is intended to help meet that goal.

Key focus of the agreement include:

1. Educational Partnership: scholarship opportunities to benefit students

2. This Agreement envisions at least three cohorts of fifty (50) first-generation students being accepted to the University, receiving the scholarship, and enrolling at Monroe starting January 2025, with the second cohort starting in September 2025 or January 2026, and the third cohort starting September 2026 or January 2027.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Marc Jerome, President of Monroe University, said:

“We are honoured to partner with the Government of Grenada to invest in the scholarships and people of Grenada.”

Prime Minister Honourable Dickon Mitchell, speaking about the transformative power of education highlighted:

“This Scholarship programme is testimony to Monroe University’s commitment to affording Grenadian students the opportunity to pursue higher education. It represents a great step forward in our shared vision to empower our future leaders who will in turn help their communities and Grenada. We recognise that education can be quite costly and so this scholarship will allow students who otherwise may not have had the opportunity to pursue higher education.”