Grenada kicks off 2024 Cruise Season With Holland America’s Zuiderdam

Grenada Opens 2024 Cruise Season:

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) proudly announces the opening of Grenada’s 2024 cruise season, commencing with the arrival of Holland America’s Zuiderdam. Making her port of call in St. George’s on October 30, the Zuiderdam brought 1,964 passengers and 817 crew members to our shores, offering guests a glimpse of Grenada’s charm, beauty, and welcoming spirit.

The 2024 cruise season is set to be an extraordinary period for Grenada, with an impressive 200 cruise calls expected, including seven inaugural visits from new ships—a testament to Grenada’s growing appeal as a premier destination in the Caribbean.

Cruise tourism plays a crucial role in Grenada’s economy, bringing significant benefits to local communities. Each arrival not only contributes vital revenue but also supports a wide range of local businesses, from craft vendors to tour operators, family-owned enterprises, and dining establishments. These interactions foster a vibrant tourism economy, with small and family-run businesses providing the authentic, memorable experiences that distinguish Grenada as a destination.

“Every cruise season strengthens Grenada’s reputation as a unique Caribbean gem,” noted Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “It is vital for Grenada, not just for its economic contributions but also for the opportunities it brings to showcase our island’s culture, creativity, and environmental commitment. This season, we are particularly excited to highlight new attractions that reflect the hard work of our local entrepreneurs, who are the backbone of Grenada’s unique appeal.”

In addition to the economic contributions, the cruise industry has taken meaningful strides towards environmental stewardship. With Grenada’s pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and biodiverse ecosystems at the heart of its appeal, sustainability is a shared priority. Through updated emissions standards, waste reduction initiatives and responsible visitor management, the cruise industry is actively working to minimize its environmental footprint. Grenada is committed to aligning with these advancements, ensuring that future generations of both residents and visitors can enjoy the island’s natural beauty.

As the season unfolds, the Grenada Tourism Authority will continue collaborating with cruise lines, local stakeholders, and the broader tourism community to foster safe, sustainable, and enriching experiences for all.