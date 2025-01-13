Lindon Victor Launches Sports Camp for Aspiring Athletes in Grenada

Lindon Victor Launches Foundation And Sports Camp To Empower Grenadian Youth

Grenadian Olympian and decathlon star Lindon Victor officially launched the Lindon Victor Foundation (LVF) and its flagship initiative, the LVF Sports Camp.

The Foundation is dedicated to empowering Grenadian youth through sports, education, and mentorship, marking a significant milestone in Victor’s journey to give back to his community.

The media conference, held at Mount Cinnamon Resort, brought together sponsors, stakeholders, and members of the media to unveil the Foundation’s vision and mission. A highlight of the event was a generous $10,000 cheque presentation by Grenville Cooperative Credit Union to the Lindon Victor Foundation, signaling their strong support for Victor’s efforts to uplift the next generation of Grenadian leaders.

“This Foundation is deeply personal to me,” Victor shared. “It’s about giving Grenadian youth the tools, confidence, and mentorship they need to believe in their potential and achieve greatness—not just in sports but in every aspect of their lives.”

The LVF Sports Camp, the Foundation’s first major initiative, is designed to:

Provide professional training and mentorship for aspiring athletes.

Develop essential life skills such as discipline, teamwork, and resilience.

Create pathways for personal and athletic excellence.

Victor emphasized that the Sports Camp will offer Grenadian youth access to resources and opportunities that were pivotal in his own success.

As part of the day’s activities, Victor also hosted a Power Lunch for 20 promising student-athletes, sponsored by Geo F. Huggins Ltd, one of his longstanding partners. The students were presented with premium sports equipment from ADIDAS, further demonstrating the Foundation’s commitment to empowering young athletes.

“During my career, having access to high-quality equipment made a huge difference,” Victor noted. “By partnering with ADIDAS to provide these young athletes with world-class gear, we’re giving them a tangible boost to pursue their dreams.”

The launch of the Lindon Victor Foundation and Sports Camp marks a transformative step in fostering leadership, confidence, and personal growth among Grenadian youth. By leveraging the power of sports and mentorship, Victor aims to create lasting opportunities and empower the next generation to reach their full potential.