Grenada looking into wind, solar, and geothermal energy -PM

Grenada’s future on the environmental front, according to Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, holds promise for Grenadians. This was expressed during his address to the country on Tuesday, the nation’s 49th Independence Day.

Mitchell stated that the government continues to actively explore and engage in conversations regarding Grenada’s prospects for wind, solar, and geothermal energy, cognizant of the fact that Grenada has the capacity to attain 100 percent renewable electricity generation.

The prime minister stated that exploratory drilling for geothermal energy is already ongoing and will be concluded by the first quarter of 2025. He noted that the development of infrastructure works in the parishes of St. John and St. Patrick will be facilitated by this project.

Until June of this year, an 800 kWh Solar PV facility with battery storage will be commissioned in the parish of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, displacing 60 percent of the diesel used to generate power on Carriacou.

Source : Loop News