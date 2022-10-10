Grenada: Man gets 1 year in jail for stealing avocados worth EC $30

A man was charged in Grenada with Praedial Larceny and sentenced to one year in prison for the offence of stealing avocados valued at EC $30.

According to the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) Kelvin Benjamin, 48, of St John, appeared at the Gouyave Magistrate’s Court on October 6.

The man who is said to be unemployed was arrested and charged with the theft of a quantity of Avocados. The act was committed on October 2, 2022.