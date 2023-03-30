Grenada national Lucia Livingston-Andall appointed to lead ECRSC

Lucia Livingston-Andall has been appointed as the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission’s new chairman (ECRSC).

The ECRSC announced the appointment of Livingston-Andall yesterday.

Livingston-Andall, a 32-year veteran of the financial and accounting business, will become chairman on January 27 for a five-year tenure.

Dr. Vincent Richards of Antigua has also been selected as the new vice chairman of ECRSC.

The ECSRC is the securities industry regulator for the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union, which includes Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Commission is responsible for ensuring the integrity of the securities market in the Eastern Caribbean, protecting investors, promoting market efficiency, and facilitating market growth.

Source : Loop News