Grenada Police on the hunt for murder suspect Dwayne Mc Donald

On the island of Carriacou, a 42-year-old murder suspect is being sought.

Dwayne Mc Donald of Beausejour, Carriacou, was wanted by the Royal Grenada Police Force in connection with a homicide that occurred around 5 p.m. at Bogles.

The man, whose identity was not published, was shot multiple times, according to police, and he died while undergoing treatment at the Princess Royal Hospital.

Mc Donald is six feet one inch tall, pudgy build, black in complexion, and has a round face, according to police. He was last spotted wearing a dark t-shirt, three-quarter jeans, and holding a green shopping bag.

“This suspect may be armed and dangerous, and he should be approached with caution,” police said.

Anyone with information about Mc Donald’s whereabouts is asked to call Carriacou Police Station (443 7482), 911, or the Police Hotline (444 1958), or the nearest police station.

Source : Grenada Police