Grenada Port workers to return to their jobs

Grenada Ports Authority and GTAWU dispute settled

It was stated that the parties reached a settlement through negotiations facilitated by the Minister of Legal Affairs, Labour and Consumer Affairs and Attorney General. Claudette Joseph and Valerie Thomas, labour commissioner.

“The highly anticipated resolution should result in the immediate return of all workers to work and the prompt restoration of port services.”

Joseph, minister of labour, thanked the parties for their cooperation and sincere efforts to reach an amicable resolution to the dispute.

She remarked, however, that it was regrettable that the dispute escalated to the most extreme form of industrial action as a first response and before the dispute resolution mechanism contained in the parties’ collective bargaining agreement was activated.

“Premature and extreme strikes are not conducive to good industrial relations. It diminishes the likelihood of an amicable resolution to the dispute and imposes unwarranted financial hardship on ordinary people, Joseph stated.

It was stated in the statement that the government appreciates the public’s patience and understanding, especially from those who have been directly affected by the events.

The workers engaged in industrial action last week in response to the termination of an employee who was accused by the port’s management of violating procedures while performing her duties. She received her letter of termination on November 11, 2022.

The GPA stated that its actions were consistent with the collective bargaining agreement.

In a statement, it was stated that routine audits revealed irregularities, and after a thorough investigation involving law enforcement, it was determined that both the Port and the Government of Grenada had their revenue negatively impacted.

Following an internal hearing between management, the employee, and the GTAWU, it was determined that the violation of procedure was a summary offence under the collective bargaining agreement. Then, the decision was made to terminate the employee’s employment.

Shipping agencies in Grenada reported that imports and exports of goods were impacted by the labour action. The inability of vessels to enter the harbour was due to the port pilots’ participation in the strike.

Sunday’s government statement did not indicate whether or not the employee had been reinstated.

Source : CMC