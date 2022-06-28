The state of Grenada is forecast to receive 4 – 6 inches of rain during the passage of the Strong Tropical wave late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

At 2:00 PM, the disturbance was centered near latitude 10.0 North, longitude 58.2 West, approximately 275 statute miles southeast of Grenada. The system is moving toward the west near 23 mph.

A westward or west-northwestward motion is expected through Thursday.

On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the southern Windward Islands by Tuesday tonight and move over the southern Caribbean Sea or near the northern coast of Venezuela on Wednesday and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Cloudy to overcast conditions with moderate to heavy scattered showers, thundershowers and gusty winds expected from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

Small craft operators and sea goers are reminded that a marine advisory remains in effect.

In response to this imminent threat, NaDMA encourages citizens and business owners to activate their internal plans as a direct response to the approaching system.

Contractors who have active construction projects in water ways such as drains, rivers, etc. are advised to trigger their health and safety emergency plans in an effort to securing material and equipment all as part of preparation to safely navigate through the system.

A Tropical Storm warning remains in effect for Grenada and its dependencies.

Citizens are assured that the critical response mechanisms of the state are ready to be deployed.

NaDMA through the Meteorological Office will continue to monitor the system and provide timely updates.

For additional information, please contact Ms. Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer NaDMA on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, cell: 449-4024, or email: [email protected] and [email protected]

Grenada prepares for 4-6 inches of rain from weather system