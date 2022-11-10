Grenada rotaract club completes ‘Hooked on Books’ community project

Rotaract Club of Grenada unveils three Little Free Libraries

The Rotaract Club of Grenada (RCOG) installed and formally unveiled three Little Free Libraries in three immensely frequented areas in the parish of St. George: Quarantine Point Recreational Park, Tanteen Playground, and Camerhogne Park on Monday, September 26th, 2022; and successfully renovated the library room of its adopted school- The Mt. Moritz Anglican Primary School.

The first phase of this project commenced with a book drive which yielded over 500 books due to the generosity of the public. The second phase entailed the erection of the Little Free Libraries which involved the participation of Rotarians, club members, and members of the public.

In conjunction with Rotary International’s Area of Focus for the quarter: July to September: Basic Education and Literacy, the essential purpose of the Little Free Libraries is to “take a book and leave a book.” We hope to engage the public in appreciating the importance and art of reading more. Doing so will not only allow individuals to experience the joy of getting readily accessible books of all genres for all ages for free, but they will also be able to share some of their favourites with others who may not be able to afford it. The execution of these libraries is a long-awaited project that many were eager to witness. “Our national library has not been functional for years, and so, a lot of reading material is not as available as it should be. Therefore, the availability of Little Free Libraries creates an avenue for persons to read whatever they want, how often they want” said the Community Service Director- Semone Sargeant.

The final phase of the Hooked on Books project was the complete renovation of the library room at the club’s adopted school- The Mt. Moritz Anglican Primary School. A portion of the books collected from the Book Drive was donated to completely restock the shelves to allow the children the opportunity to learn vast new things and enrich themselves in leisure. The club feels a deep sense of pride and responsibility, to serve our community in a way that we noticed was a unique demand.

The RCOG would like to especially think the following persons, without them, this project would not have come to fruition.

Rotary District Governor Leslie Ramdhanny

The Rotary Club of Grenada

Reverend Dr. Osbert James

Press Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, ICT, Creative Economy, Agriculture and Lands, & Cooperatives

Cheddi Peters

Dwayne Noel & Mr. Dick Noel,

Barry & Mr. Kimron Neptune

Joseph Redhead

Kelvin Bartholomew

Jarmarie Hypolite

Nazzim Hypolite

Management of Prickly Bay Marina

