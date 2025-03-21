Grenada Unveils Signature Spice Syrup to Redefine Culinary Identity

Grenada Introduces Signature Spice Syrup and Launches Competition to Name the Island’s Signature Cocktail

Grenada is set to redefine its culinary and mixology identity with the launch of its first-ever signature spice syrup, a handcrafted infusion of the island’s world-renowned nutmeg, cinnamon and other native spices. This bespoke syrup will serve as the foundation of Grenada’s official cocktail, offering a distinctive flavour profile that sets the island apart in the global spirits and hospitality industry.

Developed as a collaboration between the Grenada Tourism Authority, the Grenada Cooperative Nutmeg Association (GCNA) and acclaimed U.S. mixologist Joji Watanabe, the syrup embodies the island’s deep agricultural heritage and artisanal craftsmanship. While rum is a common thread across the Caribbean, Grenada’s identity is rooted in its spices and this syrup brings those elements to the forefront, creating a flavour experience that is unmistakably Grenadian.

“The essence of Grenada is in its spices, it is the backbone of our history, economy and culinary traditions,” said Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “Every island offers rum, but only Grenada is the Spice Isle. This syrup is a celebration of our heritage, giving us a truly unique signature that visitors can savour and take home. It is not just about creating a drink; it is about bottling a piece of Grenada’s identity, giving our guests a sensory memory of the island that lingers long after they leave.”

The Grenada Tourism Authority is inviting the public to name a signature cocktail utilizing the syrup in a competition that will cement its place as a must-try Caribbean experience. The competition is designed to build advocacy and pride among Grenadians, encouraging them to take ownership of this new national product and share it with the world. The winning submission will not only become part of Grenada’s culinary history but will also earn the creator a trip for two including round-trip flights via interCaribbean, a VIP rum and spice tour and a mixology class.

“This competition is more than just naming a cocktail, it is about celebrating what makes Grenada unique,” said Randall Dolland, Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “Our rums, spices, and rich culinary traditions are second to none and this initiative allows everyone, from locals to visitors, to become ambassadors for the Grenadian experience. This cocktail will become an essential part of our hospitality story, something that will be sought after, talked about and enjoyed across the world.”

The Grenada Syrup will be available in hotels, restaurants, and bars across the island, ensuring that visitors can experience its unique flavour in a variety of signature cocktails.

For more details and to take part in the competition visit the Pure Grenada social media pages to stay updated on the evolution of Grenada’s first-ever signature cocktail.