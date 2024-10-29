Ad image
Caribbean

Grenada to Lead with Groundbreaking Oil & Gas Initiative

Times Staff

Grenada Signs Oil And Gas Agreement

Grenada is set to become a major energy hub as Nigerian oil and gas company, Oceangate Oil and Gas Engineering, has secured a historic multi-billion dollar deal with Global Petroleum Group, to launch one of the Caribbean’s largest oil and gas ventures.

A statement by the Group CEO, Dr Aisha Achimugu, made available to PUNCH Online on Saturday, stated that this transformative partnership aims to develop Grenada’s significant hydrocarbon reserves, paving the way for the island nation to emerge as a major energy hub in the Caribbean and beyond.

Achimugu said, “We are thrilled to enter this partnership with Global Petroleum Group, which will bring substantial economic benefits and energy resources to Grenada.

“Set against the backdrop of the Caribbean’s evolving energy landscape, the venture is expected to provide unprecedented economic opportunities, delivering benefits across sectors and positioning Grenada as a key energy supplier in the region.”

 

By Times Staff
