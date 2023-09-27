Grenada to legislate on state lands in prime tourist areas

Grenada to protect its patrimony in relation to prime land

The Grenada government will move quickly to establish legislation in Parliament to guarantee that State or Crown Lands strategically positioned in the island’s key development and tourism regions may only be transferred through lease and not freehold sale.

This bill is likely to be presented in the fourth quarter of this year.

Governor-General Dame Cecile La Grenade remarked during the Throne Speech during the Ceremonial State Opening of the Second Session of the Eleventh Parliament that Grenada must safeguard its legacy so that future generations might benefit.

It was stated that the decision to sell lands on Grand Anse Beach and other strategic locations along the south coast to private interests via freehold is clearly unpatriotic and detrimental to ensuring that those to whom these lands are sold can be held accountable to develop and engage in robust and economic activity on such lands.

In order to do this, the government successfully negotiated and reacquired the freehold stake in three of these locations. The Grenada Radisson site, the Kawana Bay site, and the site just in front of the Umbrellas Restaurant.

These assets will only be transferred through leasehold as a matter of policy to ensure that the next generation of Grenadians has a role in how these locations are used.