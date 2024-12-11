GTA Appoints Tornia Charles as New Marketing Director

Grenada Tourism Authority Welcomes Ms. Tornia Charles as New Marketing Director

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Tornia Charles as its new Marketing Director. With over a decade of expertise in tourism and hospitality marketing, Ms. Charles brings a wealth of experience and valuable insight to the GTA.

Ms. Charles is a proud graduate of St. George’s University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Tourism & Hospitality Management in 2010. Her academic pursuits took her further afield to London’s University of Westminster, where she achieved a master’s degree in Marketing Communications, earning recognition for the Best Integrated Marketing Communications Plan in 2017. She is also a member of the prestigious Chartered Institute of Marketing in the UK.

Over the years, Ms. Charles has provided marketing expertise across various industries, including legal, retail, HVAC, engineering, citizenship by investment, and technology. Her diverse portfolio reflects her adaptability and innovative approach to delivering impactful marketing solutions.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Ms. Charles has lectured at St. George’s University, teaching Consumer Behaviour and Sales Management as well as International Marketing within the MBA program.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Tornia’s caliber and passion on our team,” said Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “Her blend of academic insight, practical experience and dedication to advancing Grenada’s tourism industry makes her the ideal leader to steer our marketing efforts as we continue to grow and promote the Pure Grenada brand”

Outside of her professional life, Ms. Charles enjoys traveling and is an advocate for entrepreneurship and youth development in Grenada. Her passion for innovation and commitment to nurturing local talent aligns seamlessly with the GTA’s vision for sustainable growth and community-driven tourism development.

The Grenada Tourism Authority is confident that Ms. Charles will bring strategic vision to its marketing initiatives, enhancing Grenada’s position as a premier destination for visitors worldwide.