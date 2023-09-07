Grenada: Two students reported missing in separate incidents

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is appealing to the public for help in identifying two teens who went missing in separate situations.

Davenell Celestine, 16, a Carenage, St George student who went missing, is about five feet eight inches tall, medium built, and has a dark brown complexion with black hair.

Davenell left his home on September 3, 2023, and hasn’t returned since.

Marvon Mapson, 16, of Westerhall, St David, has also gone missing. He stands about five feet three inches tall and is characterized as having bold eyes, a thin build, a brown complexion, and short black hair.

Marvon left his home on September 3, 2023, and hasn’t returned since.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these missing teenagers should contact the Grenville Police Station at 442 7224, the St David Police Station at 444 6224, the Central Police Station at 440 2244, the Police Emergency at 911, and the Police Hotline at 444 1958, or the nearest police station.

Source : Grenada Police